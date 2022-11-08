Zionists brutally arrest 7 Palestinians in WB raids

According to Palestinian Prisons and Detention Centers, the 7 Palestinians were residents of Nablus and Jalazone Palestinian refugee camp in Ramallah.

In another development, the Zionist channel announced the death of a Zionist settler who has wounded two weeks ago in the resistance operation Qalqilya.

According to Palestinian sources, this Zionist settler was wounded two weeks ago in a martyrdom-seeking operation near a village in the east of Qalqilya.

With the death of this Zionist settler, the number of Zionist forces and settlers killed in resistance operations this year has reached 24.

Earlier on Monday, Zionist occupation forces brutally assaulted and detained a young Palestinian man in the occupied Al Quds city.

