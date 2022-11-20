  1. World
UN condemns Israeli regime's attacks on al-Khalil

TEHRAN, Nov. 20 (MNA) – United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland strongly condemned the attacks of the Zionist regime forces on the city of al-Khalil.

"I condemn today’s violent attacks by Israeli extremists against Palestinian residents in the Old City of #Hebron [al-Khalil]," Wennesland wrote in a tweet.

Saying that such acts may aggravate an already tense atmosphere, the UN official added," All have a responsibility to act against extremists & to speak out against all acts of violence and incitement."

Yesterday evening, thousands of Zionist settlers supported by the Israeli military forces raided a neighborhood in al-Khalil and attacked the Islamic holy places, and started suppressing the Palestinians. During the Zionists' brutal attack, a child and several others were injured.

