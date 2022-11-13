Iraq’s firmly opposes tie normalization with Zionist regime

The office of the President of Iraq issued a statement on Sunday and strongly rejected the doubts raised in the context of the normalization of relations with the Zionist regime.

In a statement, the Office of the Iraqi President also rejected the accusations of some parties against President Abdul Latif Rashid's meeting with a number of officials of the Zionist regime on the sidelines of the Arab League Summit and the Climate Change Summit in Egypt.

The statement added that some parties are trying to question the achievements and successes of these summits by making these claims and accusations.

Iraq's position is clear and transparent and based on respect for common interests and commitment to major issues, and above all, the issue of the Palestinian nation, the statement read.

