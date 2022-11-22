  1. World
Nov 22, 2022, 7:30 PM

Resistance forces carry out 3 anti-Zionist operations in WB

TEHRAN, Nov. 22 (MNA) – The military branch of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement Nablus Brigade in a statement announced that it has carried out 3 anti-Zionist operations in Nablus and Jenin.

The Palestinian Resistance forces on early Tuesday fired at the Israeli regime's troops in Anza village located in the south of Jenin.

The two other shooting operations were conducted near the Balata Camp and at the Bayt Furik checkpoint in Nablus.

Meanwhile, Palestinian sources reported that 20 Palestinians were detained by the Israeli regime's forces during the raid of Zionists across the West Bank.

Zionist regime's army war boats also on Tuesday morning shot at the Palestinian fishermen in the north of the Gaza Strip.

