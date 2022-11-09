Resistance force launch 13 anti-Zionist operations past day

According to the report, Palestinians carried out a shooting operation against the Zionist and confronted the attack of the Zionist settlers. They also targeted the Zionists' cars several times.

Meanwhile, the Zionist regime's army announced that a Zionist died in the West Bank. The Zionist settler was wounded two weeks ago in a martyrdom-seeking operation near a village in the east of Qalqilya.

Palestinian sources on Wednesday morning reported that 8 Palestinians were arrested by the Zionist forces during the raid of the Israeli regime troops on various areas of the West Bank.

Palestinian media sources published the following footage of the Zionists' raid on Nablus on early Wednesday:

Israeli forces on Wednesday also martyred a Palestinian teenager while escorting settlers to Joseph's Tomb on the outskirts of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that Mahdi Mohammed Hashash, 18, sustained gunshot wounds in his abdomen and foot in the early hours of Wednesday.

He was later declared dead after he was transferred to a hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, it added.

