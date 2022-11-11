"Resistance has not faded away over past decades": Nasrallah

Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hasan Nasrallah delivered a speech to mark Hezbollah Martyr’s Day on Friday.

Annually, Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance marks Martyr’s Day, on the 11th of November. A martyr, who sacrifices his life to safeguard his homeland’s causes, sovereignty, and freedom; deserves to be celebrated every day and every moment. Hezbollah’s pervasive culture of martyrdom has been sustained since its establishment, in the 19880s, in the aftermath of the Zionist occupation of the Lebanese south.

At the start of his speech, Nasrallah said that " Martyr Kassir’s operation, which destroyed the Israeli military command headquarters in Tyre and killed over 100 Zionist soldiers and officers, immensely shocked the Zionist enemy."

"Martyr Kassir’s operation has been the most enormous in face of ‘Israel’ so far; we hope there will be more immense operations," he added.

The Hezbollah chief said that martyrs’ families played a vital role in their heavy sacrifices, adding "Preserving and appreciating the sacrifices of the martyrs and the families sustains our power."

Hezbollah is trying its best to retrieve bodies of martyrs missed in battlefields, he said adding that "Hezbollah has witnessed a phenomenon of having transgenerational martyrdom-grandfather, father, and son."

He said that resistance against the enemy has continued throughout years and generations, adding that resistance has not faded away over past decades.

"This affirms failure of soft warfare aimed at morally perverting our young generation," Nasrallah went on to say.

MNA