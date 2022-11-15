7 Zionists killed, injured in martyrdom-seeking operations

The first attack was carried out near an Israeli regime's military checkpoint and the second one was conducted in a gas station.

According to the reports, 3 Zionists were killed and 4 others were severely injured in the Ari'el operation which was carried out by Resistance forces. The condition of three of the wounded has been declared critical.

The Israeli regime's troops fired at the executor of the anti-Zionist operation and injured him.

The Zionist regime's radio also announced that two Palestinians were shot dead and three Zionists were wounded in this operation, one of them being in critical condition.

Zionist forces also on early Tuesday launched raids on different regions of the West Bank and detained at least 7 Palestinians.

The Zionist troops claimed that they have confiscated some ammunition and weapons during their raid.

Meanwhile, Palestinian sources reported that the Zionist regime's troops have retreated from the area of Umm Al Sharayet in Ramallah.

The Palestinian Information Center announced that the Zionist regime destroyed the Palestinian village of Al-Araqeeb for the 299th time.

On Monday, a large number of Israeli regime's forces attacked the village of Al-Araqeeb in the Occupied Negev desert and destroyed the tents and houses of the Palestinians, according to the report.

The village has been destroyed by the Zionists 13 times since the beginning of this year.

