Raeisi meets with Iran football team before World Cup

The players, technical staff, and officials of the Ministry of Sports and Youth and the Iranian Football Federation met with President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi in his office after they held their last training session at the national team camp.

The members of the national football team will leave for Doha today to continue their training in Qatar and prepare for the 2022 World Cup in the neighboring country.

The Iranian legionnaires will go directly to Doha to join the national team.

In today's meeting, the Minister of Sports and Youth, the head of the Football Federation, the head coach of the national football team Carlos Queiroz, and Vahid Amiri, Alireza Beiranvand, Ramin Rezaeian, and Morteza Pouraliganji expressed their opinions, views, and concerns representing the other members of the national football team.

The president also expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the players and technical staff of the national team in preparing for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and wished success for the national football team known as Team Melli in Iran.

KI/5632051