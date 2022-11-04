US Embassy takeover breaks Americans' hegemony in world

Every year, on 4 November, better known as Student Day in Iran and the National Day of Fight against Global Arrogance, all Iranians as well as school and university students across the nation hold massive rallies in the streets to voice their disapproval of US policies and also to honor those who stormed the US embassy, captured its operatives and seized documents revealing US plots to overthrow the Islamic establishment in Iran.

On 4 Nov. 1979, on the first anniversary of the massacre of 56 Iranian pupils by Shah’s troops, and the day on which Imam Khomeini was exiled to Turkey (4 Nov. 1964) by the oppressive regime of Pahlavi, people gathered at the University of Tehran to denounce the US conspiracies and interferences against Iran.

Among ordinary people, almost 400 Iranian Muslim students known as Muslim Students of Imam Khomeini Line stormed the US embassy.

Iranian youth entered the arena in the year 1358 and did something that astonished the world and brought America to its knees.

The late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, hailed the takeover as a “second revolution” after the Islamic Revolution in 1979 which toppled the Shah of Iran.

On November 2018, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei termed capturing the embassy – the US den of espionage as Iran’s blow to the US, in response to its actions.

“The Revolution gave power to the people of Iran: they managed to slap them right across the face and humiliated the US,” he further noted.

Also, on January 7, 2020, Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with a group of school and university students, noting that “some distort history and pretend that the Iran-U.S. disputes stem from the capture of the spy den (the U.S. embassy in Tehran). This is not true and is a distortion of history. The dispute between the Iranian nation and the U.S. government dates back to the 1953 coup d'état, and before that when they imposed a corrupt puppet regime on the Iranian nation.”

On the occasion of the National Day of Fight against Global Arrogance, Ayatollah Khamenei met with a group of Iranian students in Tehran, Iran on November 2, 2022.

“The 13th of Aban is not only a historical day, but also a day of experience, said the Leader in the meeting, adding that “the historical events that happened on this day cannot be forgotten, and they should not be forgotten.”

Ayatollah Khamenei further pointed out that while some people naively think that the US power is unbeatable, they must know that it is very vulnerable.

The latest interference of the US in Iran’s internal affairs comes after the demise of a young girl named Mahsa Amini.

Protests over the death of Mahsa Amini erupted first in her native province of Kordestan and later in several cities, including the capital Tehran. Amini fainted at a police station and was pronounced dead days later on September 16 at a Tehran hospital. However, some extremist elements derailed the protests and incited violence against security forces.

An investigative report by the Iranian Parliament has concluded that Amini’s death was not linked to physical assault and battery.

According to the report, the young woman was neither assaulted during her transfer to the police center in Tehran, where she fell into a coma, nor hit while being held there.

On October 30, PressTV reported, “Iran’s Intelligence Ministry and the Intelligence Organization of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) issued an explanatory joint statement, describing various aspects of the recent riots in the country.”

In the recent events, the brutal US regime started a pre-planned and pre-fabricated (and even multiple-time postponed) project by using a tragic incident as a pretext and before the announcement of the results of an investigation (into the death of Ms. Mahsa Amini), with a kind of unconcealed joy and satisfaction that rippled through all the words and positions of the officials of that regime. It is axiomatic that the US regime basically has an instrumental and exploitative view of world events, the source added.

The 13th of Aban has turned into a symbol of great sensitive and momentous realities. The event reminds the greed of the United States because the American authorities thought that they are allowed to loot other countries' resources. The 13th of Aban is reminiscent of Iranian students' vigilance in dealing with the US threats.

Reported by Amin Mohammadzadegan Khoyi