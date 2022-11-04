Iran marks US embassy takeover anniv. with huge rallies

In the Iranian capital of Tehran, a large number of Tehranian people, especially students from all walks of life staged a big demonstration in front of the former US embassy which is called Den of Espionage in Iran after it was taken over by Iranian students on November 4, 1979.

Similiar rallies in other cities from big to small and even villages are held.

The president of our country, Hojatul Islam Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, is going to give a speech at the ceremony in the capital.

President Ebrahim Raeisi is planned to address the marchers in Tehran later today.

The nationwide rallies started at 9:30 am Tehran Local Time.

During the rallies, people usually chant slogans against Global Arrogance (Western powers led by the United States).

The following video shows today's rallies in Mashhad in northeast Iran:

The following video shows the Nov. 4 rallies in support of the Islamic Republic of Iran and against the United States in Shiraz in southwest Iran:

Also, Tehraners attended the rallies that are held in the streets that lead to the former US embassy or the Den of Espionage in Taleghani Street.

This item is being updated...