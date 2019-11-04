US embassy takeover symbol of Iranians’ freedom-seeking spirit

The statement, released on Monday, reads that the seizure of the embassy – a day on which the enemies of the nation suffered humiliation at the hands of the Iranian students - showed the nation’s great will and resistance in the face of the Global Arrogance (hegemonic powers led by the US).

“Although the historical records show the US’ animosity against our country started after the 1953 coup, the range of its vicious measures against Iran has reached its peak in the past forty years [after the victory of Islamic Revolution],” it says.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic described “active resistance” and unity in all fronts as the best way to fight the US pressures.

Referring to Iran’s self-sufficiency and independence in the area of military power, the statement added that the considerable development of homegrown defensive equipment in the past decades has deterred the enemies’ threats and disappointed them from the wish to trigger any war against the country.

The US embassy was taken over by hundreds of students on November 4, 1979, nearly nine months after the Islamic Revolution dethroned the US-backed Pahlavi regime.

On Monday, the Iranian people, mostly students, took part in nationwide rallies to mark the anniversary of the takeover and condemn the US policies against the Islamic Republic.

In Tehran, demonstrators marked the anniversary of the landmark move at the venue of the former US embassy, which is known by Iranians as the “Den of Espionage”.

Ralliers also chanted slogans against the US, the Israeli regime and arrogant powers plotting against Iran.

