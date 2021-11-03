Iranians always taken wise steps in face of arrogant coercion

Speaking at the open session of the Parliament on Wednesday on the occasion of the advent of Aban 13 (US Embassy Takeover by students followers of Imam Khomeini (RA)), Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf Iranian Parliament Speaker reiterated that solving economic and livelihood problems facing Iranian people is the best and most important strategy to confront the Global Arrogance.

Confronting these oppressive powers and defending the interests of the country and national unity and security is the wisest and logical social movement of the people, he said, adding that salient strategies instructed by the founding father of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA) and also Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei with a focus on confronting Global Arrogance is the wisest decision adopted to secure Iran's national interests.

Providing national security is the most important component that should be taken into serious consideration, he said.

Global Arrogance has left no stone unturned since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution to tarnish the image of Islamic Revolution of Iran but their plots orchestrated against the country have doomed to failure, Ghalibaf added.

