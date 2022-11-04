Fri. rallies prove US, Israel defeat in recent anti-Iran plot

“We thank God that Iran and the great Iranian nation, which have strategically confronted the criminal, malicious and terrorist US administrations over the past seven decades, are now recognized as the flag-bearers of the fight against imperialism and are revealing the White House’s inhumane crimes against world nations,” Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said in a statement to commemorate the National Day against Global Arrogance while marks the day when US Embassy was taken over by the Iranian students in 1979.

According to the Press TV website, it noted that the lessons drawn from the 1979 takeover of the American embassy in Tehran have formed the basis for the awakening of US-manipulated countries and nations in the face of the “satanic and inhumane policies” and approaches of arrogant powers.

This is taking place as nations are throwing off the shackles of US dominance and arrogance, and the geography of arrogance in the world is waning day by day, it added.

The IRGC underlined that Iranians will turn out en masse in November 4 rallies across the country in order to call out the resounding defeat of US-Israeli seditious plots during recent riots in the country.

The demonstrations will also mark an end to the all-out hybrid warfare against the Islamic Republic, and will once again prove to the entire world the Iranian nation’s resistance and fight against global arrogance, the statement pointed out.

MNA