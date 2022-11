According to the ministry’s statement, the documentary titled “The Field of Diplomacy” is 40 minutes long and is now available online in high- and medium-quality versions, press TV reported.

The ministry has also provided small-size video clips of the documentary, which are available online.

A full-length, high-resolution version of the documentary is available at the following web address:

https://mfa.gov.ir/portal/PhotoSlider3/5697

MNA