"US not untouchable power rather it is totally vulnerable"

On the occasion of the National Day of Fight against Global Arrogance, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei met with a group of Iranian students on Wednesday.

The 13th day of the Iranian calendar month of Aban, which falls on November 4 this year, is known as Student Day in Iran, marking the National Day of Fight against Global Arrogance.

On this day 44 years ago, a group of Iranian university students took over the US embassy in Tehran, which had turned into a center of espionage.

Each year, Iranians take to the streets across the nation to commemorate the occasion in massive rallies.

“The 13th of Aban is not only a historical day, but also a day of experience, said the Leader in today's meeting, adding that “the historical events that happened on this day cannot be forgotten, and they should not be forgotten.”

The Leader also called on Iranians to use the experience of the 13th of Aban that has lessons for the people, their future, and the country.

Ayatollah Khamenei further pointed out that while some people naively think that the US power is unbeatable, they must know that it is very vulnerable.

The Leader said that Washington’s animosity towards Iran goes back much earlier than the takeover of the embassy in Tehran in 1980 to the CIA-led coup against the Iranian Mossadegh government in 1953.

The 1953 coup was the starting point of the row between the Iranian nation and the United States, the Leader highlighted.

“Our row with the Americans started that day (in the 1953 coup)," he pointed out.

Ayatollah Khamenei said the Mossadegh government trusted the Americans, naively thinking that they would support his government against the British, but he was toppled by them and taken to prison along with the people with him.

The Leader further said now the American politicians are hypocritically and shamelessly saying that they support the Iranian nation, noting that the US is involved n any anti-Iran events.

Since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, they imposed history's most severe sanctions against Iran, he went on to point out.

The Leader also that Americans shamelessly announced that they assassinated the Iranian top commander Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, and were bragging about it.

"Martyr Soleimani was the hero of the region who played a great role in solving the problems of several countries in the region," he asserted.

The Americans supported the Zionists who assassinated Iranian nuclear scientists one after another, he added.

Ayatollah Khamenei further pointed to the recent riots in some cities in Iran, saying that the United States, the Zionist Israeli regime, and some malicious European regimes waged a hybrid war by fooling some youths and backing armed terrorist groups to foment riots in the country but failed to achieve their goal because of the nation's awareness.

He pointed to the recent terrorist attack in Shah Cheragh in Shiraz and vowed that the perpetrators will be identified and punished.

In the end, he pointed out that the US is not the dominant power in the world anymore in the newly emerging system, telling the youths to recognize Iran's important role and place in the new world system.

