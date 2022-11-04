Iran not intimidated by West's threats, sanctions: Raeisi

President Ebrahim Raeisi addressed a public rally in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Friday, which was held as part of nationwide rallies to mark the National Day of the Fight against Global Arrogance on the anniversary US embassy takeover on Nov. 4, 1979.

"Today's symbol of arrogance is the ruling system in the United States that is according to Imam Khomeini (RA), the Great Satan," Raeisi said, at the start of his speech.

"Arrogance seeks to destroy many nations and peoples in the world and endanger their material and spiritual interests in order to secure its interests," he added.

Raeesi said, "Had it not been for the move taken by students who followed Imam's path, the fight against arrogance would be incomplete," adding the "Day of Fight against Global Arrogance is a symbol of Iran's might."

Raeesi said, "The President of the United States uttered words out of distraction and said that they are looking for Iran's liberation. Mr President! Iran was freed 43 years ago and got out of your captivity and we will never be your milk cow (cohort) again."

He added, "The Iranian nation has declared these positions many times through its insight and its good knowledge of the enemy."

The president added that the younger generation in Iran has the same view toward the United States as their fathers and mothers did at the time of the revolution.

He pointed to the western countries' support for the rioters in the recent riots in Iran, saying that the country will not be intimidated by their sanctions and threats.

This item is being updated...

