US embassy takeover broke Washington’s fictitious grandeur

“Kneeling before the enemies and obeying them will never have any achievements for the Iranian nation and the Islamic Revolution,” General Mousavi added in an address to the public rallies in Tehran on Monday, which are being held to mark the 40th anniversary of the US embassy takeover in Tehran.

“The US embassy takeover was one of the most prominent movements in the history of the world’s revolutions that marred the fake image of the imperialists and the US,” he added.

The Army chief added that “on November 4, 1979, the Iranian nation proved to the world that no arrogant and non-divine power can stand against the will of the nations.”

The embassy was taken over by hundreds of students on November 4, 1979, nearly nine months after the Islamic Revolution dethroned the US-backed Pahlavi regime.

The students detained 66 embassy staff who were in the process of destroying classified documents that would have incriminated them in plotting to topple the nascent Islamic Republic.

Major General Mousavi called on people to continue the path of resistance in the face of the enemies’ plots, saying that the strategy of “active resistance” has rendered the enemies inactive and lack of will.

He said that the enemies have suffered irreversible deterioration and their strategic resources are at an end.

