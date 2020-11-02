Islamic Iran to continue ‘Fight on Arrogance” with more power

The Guardian Council issued a statement on Monday on the occasion of Aban 13, which marks Students’ Day and anniversary of US Embassy Takeover.

In the 40-year-old challenge of the United States with the Islamic Republic of Iran, not only any change has been occurred in the behavior and policies of the US politicians and statesmen towards the Islamic Republic of Iran, but also the US government has spread no effort to commit heinous crime such as cowardly assassination of former IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Qassem Soleimani. With the imposition of cruel and unjust sanctions and targeting livelihood of Iranian people, the United States has left no stone unturned and is seeking to realize its malicious objectives against the Islamic Iran and preventing Iran for getting progress and development.

The text of the message is read as follows,

Aban 13 (Nov. 03) is reminiscent of exile of the late founding father of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA) in 1964 due to his courageous protest and revelation against acceptance of the Capitulation, the brutal killing of students by deposed Regime of Pahlavi in 1978 and capture of US Embassy (Den of Espionage) (Second Revolution) in 1979 by the students of followers of Imam Khomeini (RA).

The events of Aban 13 are the beginning of history of fighting against arrogance of conscious and vigilant people of the country who have resisted against all kinds of conspiracies of enemy (including military, political war, all-out economic war and sanctions). These people paid heavy expenses under the rule of Velayat-e-Faqih (jurisprudence) to strengthen the pillars of the Establishment and raised the flag of the Islamic Republic of Iran both inside and outside the country.

Relying upon the assistance of the Almighty God, Islamic Iran could attain salient achievements in all fields and thwarted conspiracies orchestrated by enemies against the country. While advocating and defending last peace throughout the world, Islamic Iran will continue to fight against arrogance and oppression with more power and authority.

