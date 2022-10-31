  1. Iran
Oct 31, 2022, 12:45 PM

Ayatollah Khamenei to receive group of students on Wednesday

Ayatollah Khamenei to receive group of students on Wednesday

TEHRAN, Oct. 31 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will receive a group of Iranian students on Wednesday.

The meeting will be held on the occasion of the commemoration anniversary of 13 Aban (Nov. 4) on which the Iranian students took over the US embassy (Den of Espionage) in the early years after the 1979 Islamic revolution.

MP/FNA14010809000247

News Code 193086

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News