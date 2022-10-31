Ayatollah Khamenei to receive group of students on Wednesday

The meeting will be held on the occasion of the commemoration anniversary of 13 Aban (Nov. 4) on which the Iranian students took over the US embassy (Den of Espionage) in the early years after the 1979 Islamic revolution.
TEHRAN, Oct. 31 (MNA) – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will receive a group of Iranian students on Wednesday.
The meeting will be held on the occasion of the commemoration anniversary of 13 Aban (Nov. 4) on which the Iranian students took over the US embassy (Den of Espionage) in the early years after the 1979 Islamic revolution.
