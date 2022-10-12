  1. Iran
Oct 12, 2022, 7:09 PM

Iran security forces dismantle team of arms traffickers in NW

Iran security forces dismantle team of arms traffickers in NW

TEHRAN, Oct. 12 (MNA) – Iranian security forces have dismantled a team of arms traffcikers who were transferring a shipment of rifles and ammunition inside the country with the aim of carrying out anti-security acts.

The public relations department of Hamza Seyyed al-Shohda IRGC Base in West Azarbaijan Province in northwest Iran said in a statement on Wednesday they have dismantled a team of arms traffickers and seized a lot of weapons from them.

According to the IRGC base, the arms traffickers were transferring weapons inside the country with the aim of doing actions to undermine the security of the country.

The security forces confiscated a shipment of 9 rifles and a large number of rounds from the arms traffickers.

MNA

News Code 192398
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/192398/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News