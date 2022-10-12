Iran security forces dismantle team of arms traffickers in NW

The public relations department of Hamza Seyyed al-Shohda IRGC Base in West Azarbaijan Province in northwest Iran said in a statement on Wednesday they have dismantled a team of arms traffickers and seized a lot of weapons from them.

According to the IRGC base, the arms traffickers were transferring weapons inside the country with the aim of doing actions to undermine the security of the country.

The security forces confiscated a shipment of 9 rifles and a large number of rounds from the arms traffickers.

MNA