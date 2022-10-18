22 countries eye on purchasing Iranian drones

Saying that the enemy is planning on creating a gap between the Iranian people and IRGC, Major General Safavi emphasized that the united Iranian nation will not allow the United States and the Zionist regime to proceed with their plans.

Stating that before the Islamic Revolution, about 80% of defense equipment was supplied from abroad, he noted that today more than 80% of defense equipment is produced inside the country.

He also praised the IRGC Ground Force for accurately targeting terrorists' positions in the Iraqi Kurdistan region.

