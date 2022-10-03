Iraq's PMU dismantles terrorist group in Kirkuk

"The security and intelligence forces in Kirkuk were able to destroy a terrorist network that intended to carry out several suicide operations in Kirkuk province," the statement reads.

Two terrorist elements affiliated with the ISIL terrorist group were detained during the operation, the statement added.

In December 2017, after nearly three and a half years of fighting with the ISIL terrorist group, which occupied about a third of the country, the Iraqi government announced the liberation of all its territories from the hands of this terrorist group.

The remaining elements of ISIL are still operating in areas of Baghdad, Saladin, Diyala, Kirkuk, Niveneh, and Al Anbar provinces.

