IRGC dismantles human trafficking gang in NW Iran

According to a statement by the Public Relations of IRGC's Hamze Seyedoshohada headquarters in West Azerbaijan Province, in a confrontation with the organized network of foreign national trafficking, a gang was identified and dismantled in Khoy city that was taking foreigners hostage, torturing them, and blackmailing their families.

During the clash between smugglers and IRGC forces, 5 armed smugglers were arrested and one of them was killed, the statement added.

Also, some weapons and ammunition and other tools were seized from this gang, it noted.

According to a statement, 30 hostages were released that the signs of torture are visible all over their bodies. Members of the armed gang extorted money from the families of the victims by taking hostages and torturing foreign nationals.

