Iran security forces seize arms shipment in E Azarbaijan

The border guard commander of East Azarbaijan announced the confiscation of significant quantities of firearm ammunition and the arrest of an arms trafficker.

Brigadier General Mohammad Ahmadi stated that there was a possibility of using these firearms ammunition for acts of sabotage inside the country and added, an arms trafficker was carrying a sizeable shipment of the raw materials needed for making firearms ammunition and wanted to transfer them to the provinces deep inside the country.

He was arrested in the Julfa border district by the security forces.

The commander added that the vehicle belonging to the arms trafficker was seized while there was the firearms ammunition.

