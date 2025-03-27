Iranians must demonstrate unity to world on Quds Day

President Masoud Pezeshkian has called on the Iranian nation to demonstrate its unity and solidarity during the upcoming International Quds Day, emphasizing that a robust public presence would underscore the Islamic Republic's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.​

"I hope that with the widespread presence of the people, we will have a glorious Quds Day ahead, and that on this day, the people will showcase their unity and solidarity to the world," the chief executive said during the inaugural Cabinet meeting of the new Iranian calendar year on Wednesday.

The International Quds Day, established by the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, is observed annually on the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

It serves as a global platform for Muslims and freedom-seekers worldwide to express solidarity with the Palestinian people and condemn the Israeli regime's occupation of Palestinian territories and its deadly aggression against Palestinians.

Iran Armed Forces: Resistance to last until Zionist regime’s annihilation

Echoing the president's sentiments, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic released a statement, urging all free nations, especially Muslims, to participate actively in Quds Day events.

The statement highlighted the day's significance as a symbol of resistance against global oppression, including the atrocities that were being committed by the Zionist regime against regional peoples.​

"The International Quds Day is the day when free nations and Muslims of the world take the stage against the oppression, tyranny, and wickedness of the Zionist regime and its supporters," the statement read.

It further stressed that the day, rooted in Imam Khomeini's visionary leadership, had become a beacon of resistance against global hegemony led by the United States and the countless crimes perpetrated by the “ruthless, child-killing Zionist regime.​”

The General Staff urged the global community to condemn the inhumane crimes, genocide, and other aggressive efforts of the “illegitimate regime” and its ill-intentioned supporters, especially the United States.

The statement reaffirmed that the Palestinian nation was not alone, and resistance would persist until the liberation of the holy occupied city of al-Quds from Israeli occupation and “annihilation of the Zionist regime.​”

​In a related development, Brigadier General Esmaeil Qa’ani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), likewise reaffirmed Iran's unfaltering commitment to the Palestinian cause of liberation from Israeli occupation and aggression.

