Intelligence ministry dismantles 2 terror teams in SE

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Intelligence said that the security and intelligence forces dismantled two armed teams of terrorists in the southeastern province of Sistan and Balochestan.

According to the ministry, as many as six armed terrorists were tasked with assassinating foreign nationals active in the infrastructure projects in Sistan and Balochestan Province.

The statement also said that the terrorists were identified and arrested before they could take action to carry out their mission.

The backing group of the teams was also dismantled by the intelligence forces, the statement further said.

MNA