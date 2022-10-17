IRGC military exercise kicks off in NW country

The massive military drill is being held in the general area of the Aras region in the north of East Azarbaijan province of Iran.

The holding of this large-scale exercise aims to improve the combat readiness of the IRGC Ground Force.

Brigadier-General Mohammad Pakpour, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Ground Forces, announced that the drill includes a heliborne operation, night gallop operation, helicopter combat operation, combat and suicide drone operation, as well as the construction of a bridge over the Aras River, as well as several other operations.

The message of this exercise for the neighboring countries is peace and friendship and the consolidation of stable security, and for the enemies to announce the readiness of the IRGC ground forces along with other armed forces to defend the country's borders and respond decisively to any threat, Pakpour said.

