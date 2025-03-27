Vladimir Putin to visit India soon: source

Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov has said that arrangements are currently being made for Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India, Russian news agency TASS reported.

“President Vladimir Putin has accepted an invitation to visit from the Indian head of government. A visit by the Russian head of state to the Republic of India is currently being prepared,” the Russian foreign minister announced.

Lavrov observed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his first foreign visit to Russia upon his re-election for a third term in the general election held last year. "Now it's our turn," he said.

Last year, PM Modi had visited the country twice -- once in July as a part of the agreements within the 2000 Declaration on Strategic Partnership, followed by a second visit in October to participate in the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan.

