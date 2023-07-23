  1. Iran
Terrorist team affiliated with MKO dismantled in SW Iran

TEHRAN, Jul. 23 (MNA) – Iran's Intelligence forces arrested a 4-member terrorist team affiliated with errorist Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province in southwest of Iran.

According to Malek Hosseini, the prosecutor general of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, the terrorist team intended to carry out ill-wished in the provinces of Khuzestan, Fars and Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad.

"This group tried to endanger the country's security by plots," he said

The prosecutor general further added that the arrested team had learned how to make hand grenades and small homemade bombs by their MKO ringleaders. 

They also received money from the ringleaders to buy equipment, in addition to houses and vehicles, he noted. 

