IRGC commander warns Saudi Arabia over media war

Saying that Saudis are trying to provoke the Iranian youth, Salami advised them to control the regime affiliated media, otherwise, the consequences will not be avoidable for the regime.

"You are involved in this matter and know that you are vulnerable, it is better to be careful," the IRGC commander stressed speaking on the sidelines of the IRGC's Ground Force military drill in East Azarbaijan province on Monday.

Considering the Zionist regime as a threat to the region, Major General Salami noted that unfortunately, the regime has penetrated some of the southern and northern neighboring countries of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Salami also advised the countries of the region not to allow the Zionist regime to enter their countries because of the regime's nature is creating insecurity and division.

Salami added that the main message of today's exercise is friendship and brotherhood with neighbors, adding that this is the principle of Iran's policy, and as long as the neighbors do not conspire or enmity, this policy does not change, otherwise, it changes.

As long as different countries interact and have peaceful coexistence with us and appropriate political and economic relations exist, we will continue the friendship and brotherhood, he added.

Major General Salami went on to say that the enemy's media effort is a clear sign of their defeat from Islamic Iran in the real world, adding that the enemy failed even in this field and their failure continues.

He also appreciated Iranian youths for not being deceived by the enemies' media hype.

Pointing to the experience of the Iranian people from the US presence in the country before the Islamic Revolution, Salami emphasized that the US brought poverty, moral vulgarity, and desecration to Iran.

Referring to IRGC's great power, Major General Salami stated that currently, IRGC nips all the conspiracies in the both inside and outside the country's borders with all its strength and power.

