IRGC to hold military exercise at northern borders

"In the coming days, the massive exercise dubbed "Eghtedar/Power" of the IRGC ground forces will be held at the northern borders of the country at the Aras region by the regional IRGC Ashura military base," the Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Ground Forces said on Thursday.

He stated that the holding of the large exercise is in line with the implementation of the mission according to a an annual plan with the aim of enhancing the combat preparedness of the IRGC Ground Forces.

MNA/TSNM2787466