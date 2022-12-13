Iran security forces seize large arms shipment in Marivan

Colonel Mohsen Dalvand announced the seizure of a large shipment of weapons and the discovery of 49 shotguns and hunting weapons on the borders of Marivan county in the western province of Kordestan on Tuesday.

Dalvand said that after receiving the information about the arrival of the smuggled shipment of weapons to the western borders of the country, they attached great importance to the issue and placed it on the agenda of the border guards in Marivan county.

The Kordestan border guards commander further stated that the border guards brought the region under their operational control with the necessary nobility and preparation. "After hours of ambush and using optical equipment, the border guards spotted the arms traffickers carrying the shipment and took the initiative to surround them in the border area and discovered 43 pistols and 6 shotguns and prevented the shipment from being smuggled into the country."

Colonel Dalvand also talked about the implementation of intelligence measures to identify and arrest arms traffickers in the province and said, "In order to decisively tackle any border violation, illegal trafficking and goods smuggling, extensive measures have been taken at the borders, and border guards will prevent any smugglers by using technical equipment and carrying out daily patrols."

