Over 1k arms traffickers detained in W Iran

Shahram Karami pointed out that 2,086 pieces of ammunition have been seized from the arms traffickers since March 21.

A significant quantity of the firearms was confiscated over the past two months, he said, adding that the seized weaponry was supposed to be utilized in the recent riots in the country.

Karami said that those who aim to undermine security will be prosecuted as public security is the red line of the judiciary system.

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry and border guards have repeatedly stressed that fighting against arms traffickers and armed miscreants has been always on the agenda of their forces.

