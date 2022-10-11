Israeli spy arrested in southeast Iran: judiciary official

Hojjat al-Islam Ebrahim Hamidi, head of the judiciary office of Kerman province in southeast Iran said on Tuesday that the IRGC intelligence forces have arrested a person suspected of spying for the Zionist Israeli regime intelligence service Mossad.

The Judiciary official said that the person was planning to carry out acts of sabotage and anti-security acts.

Hamidi added that the person was seeking to establish ties with Iranian intelligence officers to carry out its malicious plans.

He added that the suspect had visited neighboring countries several times recently under the guise of being a businessman and had contacted the Israeli regime intelligence service via the internet.

According to the head of the judiciary office of Kerman province, the suspect had also planned to travel outside Iran to meet Israeli regime intelligence officers but was detained by the IRGC intelligence forces before his departure.

