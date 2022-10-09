China against interference in countries’ internal affairs

"China is opposed to the US’ illegal unilateral sanctions on Iran. We are against interference in countries’ internal affairs under any pretext and against the instigation of color revolutions in countries in the name of democracy and human rights," she said in her daily briefing on Sunday answering a question about the US imposition of the new sanctions against Iran.

In a meddlesome statement, the American president said last Monday that his government will announce new sanctions against Iran in support of the rioters.

According to Joe Biden, the United States will impose new sanctions against Iranian officials, who Washington claims are involved in violence against protesters.

Prior to this, the US Department of Treasury had accused Iran's morality police of "violence against women" and placed it on the sanctions list. The United States held the Iranian morality police to account for the death of Mahsa Amini without giving any evidence.

Political observers argue that the United States and European countries when they witnessed that they were empty-handed against Iran's sensible approach in the Vienna talks to lift the sanctions now have resorted to provoking violence and riots in Iran to use them as means of pressure at the negotiating table.

