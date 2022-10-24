Iran arrests 10 people in NW for cooperation with Mossad

Iran's Judiciary said in a statement on Monday that reported of arresting 10 people with links with the Israeli regime's Mossad in West Azarbaijan Province in northwest Iran.

he detainees, whose main actions were to identify intelligence forces spearheading the fight against the Zionist regime in West Azarbaijan province, were arrested through intelligence surveillance. The members of the team were in direct contact with several Mossad officers, the Judiciary said.

The detainees, under the direct guidance of the Mossad spy officers, were trying to identify the forces that cooperated with the country's security departments and tried to obtain information from them after kidnapping, threatening, and beating them. These people had received money from the agents of the Zionist regime and Mossad officers on several occasions for the missions they had completed.

They were operating in the provinces of West Azarbaijan, Tehran and Hormozgan.

The Judiciary statement added that a lawsuit has been filed against the 10 people arrested and their cases are being investigated in public and Revolutionary courts in Urmia, the capital of West Azarbaijan Province.

According to the lawsuit, 4 of these people are accused of Committing corruption on Earth.

