Iran summons UK ambassador once again over baseless sanctions

According to a Monday statement, during the meeting, the director general of Western Europe at Iran’s Foreign Ministry conveyed the Islamic Republic’s vehement protest at Britain’s interventions in the country’s internal affairs to the British envoy.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry official told the British ambassador that Tehran considers the “arbitrary sanctions” imposed by London and their fundamental premises as unacceptable and worthless.

He added that the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to take reciprocal measures in return for the UK’s new sanctions over the so-called human rights issues.

This came after earlier on Monday, UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said it had imposed sanctions on Iran's “morality police” in its entirety, as well as both its chief Mohammad Rostami Cheshmeh Gachi and the head of the Tehran Division Ahmad Mirzaei for their alleged role in suppressing recent riots in the country following the death of the 22-year-old Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, who fainted at a police station on September 16 and was later pronounced dead at a Tehran hospital.

Although Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi immediately ordered a thorough investigation into the case, the protests soon turned violent, with rioters fatally attacking policemen and indulging in vandalism against public property in several cities.

MNA/FNA14010718000978