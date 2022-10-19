  1. World
  2. Middle East
Oct 19, 2022, 5:30 PM

Mossad kills 6 of its officers on charges of links with Iran

Mossad kills 6 of its officers on charges of links with Iran

TEHRAN, Oct. 19 (MNA) – After the failure of the Mossad operation to sabotage an industrial center in Isfahan, the Zionist regime killed at least 6 prominent officers associated with the Iran desk at the Mossad.

The 6 officers were killed by Mossad during the interrogation process on the charge of linking with Iran's security apparatuses, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The Zionist regime has confirmed the death of these 6 people.

Apart from these 6 people, several other officers have been killed by the counter-espionage department of Mossad under the same charge and in different ways, including a car accident. The exact number of these officers and their fate are yet not known. 

The Zionists attributed the death of a 42-year-old officer and a 21-year-old one to a stroke (after a fall accident) and claimed that another 26-year-old and a 28-year-old officer were also killed during a conflict after being shot.

MNA/TSN2790536

News Code 192663
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/192663/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News