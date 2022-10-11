  1. Video
VIDEO: Footage of IRGC missile, drone op. against terrorists

TEHRAN, Oct. 11 (MNA) – The footage shows the moment when Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) missiles and drones hit the positions of terrorist groups operating near the country’s northwestern borders in Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

The terrorists in northern Iraq have been largely involved in a series of deadly riots in Iran by sneaking armed elements and cashes of weapons to support groups of thugs behind violence in Iranian cities.

Since September 24, the IRGC has launched daily attacks on the positions of terrorist groups operating near the country’s western borders in Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

Iran has on countless occasions warned Iraq’s Kurdistan that it will not tolerate the presence and activity of terrorist groups along its northwestern borders, saying the country will give a decisive response should those areas become a hub of anti-Islamic Republic terrorists.

