IRGC commander warns enemies behind recent riots again

Salami made the comments at the second National Congress of Sports Martyrs on Monday.

At the start of the ceremony, the IRGC commander congratulated the arrival of the birthday anniversary of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

He hailed the achievements made by the Iranian sportswomen who shone on the international stage after the Islamic Revolution.

General Salami pointed to the recent riots in the country and said the scenario and the media warfare are plotted against Iran "inside think tanks in Washington and New York and in the capital of some European countries and their mercenaries in Riyadh."

He pointed out that the enemies resort to provoking violent riots in Iran after they could not stop the country's progress toward development.

He added that the enemies failed in their economic warfare against Iran after facing people's resistance that's why they resorted to instigating riots in the country.

The IRGC commander said that a small number of Iranian youth have been deceived by the enemy while calling on them to awaken and not fall victim to the enemies' policies.

General Salami addressed the foreign enemies who seek to create disturbances and riots inside the country, saying, "We will come to you with these young people who have been deceived by you one day. These young people will return to the open arms of their nation and will become aware of you soon."

"We will take revenge with these young people. Watch your behavior," he concluded.

MNA/FNA14010718000337