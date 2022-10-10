UK sanctions Iran Morality Police in support of rioters

The UK, in a proactive move aimed at sparking tensions and riots in Iran, has imposed sanctions on senior security and political figures in Iran and Morality Police.

Through an interventionist statement, London expressed its support for the western-backed riots in Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini.

The UK has today sanctioned the Morality Police in its entirety, as well as both its chief Mohammed Rostami Cheshmeh Gachi, and the Head of the Tehran Division Haj Ahmed Mirzaei said the statement released by the British government.

The UK is also imposing sanctions today on five leading political and security officials in Iran, including Gholamreza Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Basij force, responsible for internal security in Iran, Hassan Karami, the Commander of the NAJA Special Forces Unit of the Iranian police, Hossein Ashtari, the Commander-in-chief of the Iranian police and Basij force, NAJA Special Forces Unit, it added.

Protests over the death of Mahsa Amini erupted first in her native province of Kordestan and later in several cities, including the capital.

Although Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi immediately ordered a thorough investigation into the case, the protests soon turned violent, with rioters fatally attacking policemen and indulging in vandalism against public property in several cities.

The foreign-backed violent riots have also claimed dozens of lives from both security forces and innocent people as the Western media and Persian-language news networks continue to induce riots in Iran.

Iran’s Legal Medicine Organization has released the results of its investigation into the case of Mahsa Amini, saying that her controversial death was caused by an illness rather than alleged blows to the head or other vital body organs.

Meanwhile, Police Chief Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari said that no fault can be attributed to police forces in the case of Mahsa Amini.

Speaking at the Friday prayers in Tehran, Ashtari voiced regret over her death but said police forces were only doing their mission according to the law and enactments of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution.

He rejected any sort of beatings when Amini was taken into custody.

RHM/PR/FNA14010718000587