Enemies instigate riots after frustration at Iran's advances

Speaking at a cabinet meeting on Sunday afternoon, President Raeisi pointed to the recent foreign-backed riots in the country and said the people's insight will put an end to the disturbances instigated by the enemies.

He urged the security apparatuses of the country to quell the disturbances with the help of the nation's prudence and insight in order to create a proportionate environment for businesses to flourish.

"The enemy seeks to target the people's minds with psychological warfare and create fear and frustration in the society," he pointed out.

He also urged the media to give a clear picture of the incidents to tackle the psychological warfare waged by the enemy.

The president said that defending human rights is at the essence of the Islamic Republic, calling for intensifying efforts to meet people's needs in the economic area.

