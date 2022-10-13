Israeli regime's drone crashes in West Bank

According to the Sputnik news agency, the Zionist Israeli regime's military Radio announced on its Twitter account that a drone belonging to the military crashed in the city of Hebron(Al-Khalil) in the West Bank.

The Zionist regime military the drone crashed as a result of technical failure and added, This drone crashed near the village of "Beit Omir" near the city of Hebron.

Moreover, Hebrew Radio announced that the Israeli military has started an extensive investigation into the issue.

MNA