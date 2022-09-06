  1. World
  2. Middle East
Sep 6, 2022, 11:12 PM

Saudi-led coalition seizes two Yemeni tankers

Saudi-led coalition seizes two Yemeni tankers

TEHRAN, Sep. 06 (MNA) – The Spokesman for Yemen Petroleum Company (YPC) Essam al-Mutawakil said on Tuesday that Saudi-Emirati aggressor coalition has seized two Yemeni oil ships in line with violating ceasefire in this country.

He said that Saudi aggressor coalition has seized two ships carrying gasoline belonging to Yemen in spite of the fact that these ships had obtained permission to enter Al Hudaydah port.

Al-Mutawakil put the current number of ships seized by the Saudi aggressor coalition at 12, and with these measures, Saudi-led coalition is stealing ships carrying Yemeni fuel.

He emphasized that Saudi-led coalition is violating the implementation of the ceasefire by confiscating Yemeni ships in order to add suffering of Yemeni people.

Yemeni Petroleum Company Spokesman also introduced the United Nations as an accomplice of the Saudi aggressor coalition.

The Yemeni official said that Saudi-led coalition and the United Nations are accountable for the human and economic consequences of piracy, the continuation of the blockade and seizure of Yemeni oil ships.

MA/FNA14010615000940

News Code 191129
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/191129/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News