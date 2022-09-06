Saudi-led coalition seizes two Yemeni tankers

He said that Saudi aggressor coalition has seized two ships carrying gasoline belonging to Yemen in spite of the fact that these ships had obtained permission to enter Al Hudaydah port.

Al-Mutawakil put the current number of ships seized by the Saudi aggressor coalition at 12, and with these measures, Saudi-led coalition is stealing ships carrying Yemeni fuel.

He emphasized that Saudi-led coalition is violating the implementation of the ceasefire by confiscating Yemeni ships in order to add suffering of Yemeni people.

Yemeni Petroleum Company Spokesman also introduced the United Nations as an accomplice of the Saudi aggressor coalition.

The Yemeni official said that Saudi-led coalition and the United Nations are accountable for the human and economic consequences of piracy, the continuation of the blockade and seizure of Yemeni oil ships.

