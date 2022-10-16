Saudi-led coalition launches massive attack on Yemen Hudaydah

The Operations Chamber of the Yemeni army and popular committees in Al Hudaydah province announced that the reconnaissance and spying drones of the Saudi-led coalition entered the airspace of Al-Jabalia and Heys areas and began patrolling, Yemen’s SABA news agency reported.

According to this report, the rocket attacks of the Saudi-led coalition have continued in various areas of Hudaydah province and the artillery unit of the coalition has also targeted areas in Heys and Al-Jabalia in Al Hudaydah province.

This report added that the reconnaissance and armed drones of the Saudi-led coalition also targeted areas in Heys city.

These attacks took place as the UN-brokered ceasefire in Yemen ended on October 2.

Earlier, the head of the Yemeni negotiating team said that the Yemeni negotiating team emphasizes the rights of the Yemeni nation and holds the aggressor countries responsible for the failure of the ceasefire.

Saudi Arabia, in the form of a coalition of several Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and with the help and green light of the United States and the support of the Zionist regime, started large-scale attacks against Yemen on March 26, 2015.

MA/IRN84913054