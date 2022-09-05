Saudi coalition seizes 10th Yemeni ship in violation of truce

According to the official website of the "ansarollah" movement, the official spokesman for the Yemeni Oil Company, Issam Al-Mutawakel said that the Saudi-led coalition continues to violate the UN-brokered ceasefire with US support.

The spokesman said that the Saudi coalition, despite the fact that the ship had an entry permit forced it to sail towards the coastlines of "Jizan" and finally seized it.

This Yemeni official stated that the number of Yemeni fuel ships seized by the Saudi coalition has increased to 10 ships while the Yemeni people continue to suffer as a result of the illegal blockade.

Al-Mutawakel also held the Saudi coalition and the United Nations to hold to account for the human and economic consequences of the continued blockade and seizure of fuel ships.

