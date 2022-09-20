Saudi-led coalition violates ceasefire in Yemen 213 times

The Saudi aggressor coalition violated the UN-brokered ceasefire by carrying out reconnaissance and recognition flights over the provinces of Ma’rib, Ta’iz, Al-Jawf, Saada, Al Hudaydah, Dhale, Al-Bayda, Al Hajjah and border operations, Almasirah reported.

The Saudi-led coalition forces targeted the positions of the army and popular committees as well as the homes of Yemeni citizens in the provinces of Al Hudaydah, Ta’iz, Ma’rib, Al Hajjah, Saada, Jizan, Dhale and Najran with heavy artillery, rocket and mortar attacks, the report added.

This is while the UN Special Representative for Yemen Affairs Hans Grundberg about one month ago announced the agreement of the Yemeni parties to extend the ceasefire by two months.

The extension of the Yemeni ceasefire includes the commitment of the parties to negotiate in order to reach a broader agreement.

Saudi Arabia, in the form of a coalition of several Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and with the help and green light of the United States and the support of the Zionist regime, launched large-scale attacks against Yemen on March 25, 2015.

