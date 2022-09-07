Saudi-led coalition violates ceasefire in Yemen 30,000 times

The Saudi aggressor coalition and its mercenaries have violated the ceasefire 30,026 times since the beginning of the ceasefire in Yemen under the supervision of the United Nations in April 2022, the statement added.

The Ansarullah Movement has also announced that in just the last 24 hours, the humanitarian and military ceasefire in Yemen has been violated 150 times by the Saudi aggressor coalition.

Violation of Yemeni airspace by warplanes and helicopters and reconnaissance drones, air and artillery attacks, and shooting operations have been among the main violations of the ceasefire in the last 24 hours by the Saudi aggressor coalition.

The humanitarian and military ceasefire in Yemen was announced on April 2, 2022, by the UN Special Envoy for Yemen Affairs Hans Grundberg.

Since then, the ceasefire has been extended in two-month intervals, which will expire on October 2 in the current year.

