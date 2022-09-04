Yemen security has direct impact on stability in Persian Gulf

The top Iranian diplomat received the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Yemen Hans Grundberg for a meeting on Sunday in Tehran.

In the meeting, the latest developments in Yemen were discussed and two diplomats exchanged opinions in that regard.

The foreign minister of Iran pointed out that the final decision-maker on the future of Yemen is the people of that country and emphasized, "The Islamic Republic of Iran wants peace, stability and security for the great Yemeni nation and believes that the stability and security of that country has a direct impact on the stability and the security of the entire region and the Persian Gulf."

He stressed that the continuation of the current situation and the truce in Yemen hinges on the lifting of the blockade on the deprived nation.

Amir-Abdollahian further said that "One cannot remain indifferent to the fate of 20 million Yemeni women, children and men who are living a difficult life and have no access to basic necessities such as medicine, food and drinking water."

He also thanked the UN envoy for the peace efforts.

The UN envoy, for his part, expressed his gratitude for the constructive actions of the Islamic Republic of Iran and pointed out that he had been seeking the establishment of a ceasefire since the beginning of his mission as the UN special representative.

Grundberg added that he has always stressed the need for a lasting and permanent ceasefire with the participation of all parties.

He also said he had discussed the latest developments in Yemen with the Iranian Foreign Minister’s Senior Advisor for Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji earlier today in Tehran.

