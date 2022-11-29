  1. World
Nov 29, 2022, 9:30 PM

Saudi coalition seizes yet another ship carrying Yemeni fuel

TEHRAN, Nov. 29 (MNA) – Yemen Oil Company on Monday night announced that the Saudi-led coalition has confiscated a ship carrying fuel en route to Yemen in continuation of their hostility towards the impoverished country ofnation.

The Essam Al-Mutawakel, a spokesman for the Yemen Petroleum Company (YPC), stated that the Saudi-led coalition has seized the ship carrying gasoline for Yemen in the waters of that country, Almasirah TV reported.

The Saudi coalition seized this ship carrying Yemeni fuel despite the fact that the vessel had permission from the United Nations.

According to this report, the number of Yemeni fuel ships that were seized by the Saudi-led coalition has so far reached three this month.

During the months of August and September, the Saudi-led coalition seized 13 Yemeni fuel ships, the report added.

Earlier, Head of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen had warned the Saudi-led coalition about the continued seizure of ships carrying fuel which comes in blatant violation of the ceasefire.

Yemeni Defense Minister also emphasized that the armed forces of Yemen are fully prepared to adopt any decision in this regard.

